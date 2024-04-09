More and more buyers in the ultra-luxury segment are looking for exclusive touches on their vehicles, and automakers such as Bentley are more than happy to cater to their demands.

Case in point, Bentley on Tuesday revealed a new exclusive option for the Bentayga SUV that adds a number of black accents to the exterior and cabin, including the first instance of Bentley's winged B badge where the traditionally white wings are also black.

The option is aptly named the Black Edition, and is available for the Bentayga S and Bentayga S Hybrid. The regular S features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 542 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. The S Hybrid pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with an electric motor for a combined 456 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 158 mph.

The Black Edition brings a satin black finish for the exterior together with gloss black for areas that normally have a chrome finish. The badges are also black, including the aforementioned winged B logo, though the actual B remains white. The designers have also added a dark finish for the light surrounds.

2024 Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition

Black leather, black carpets, and a carbon-fiber weave are used inside. Here, too, gloss black replaces the normally chrome-finished elements.

It's not all a black affair, though. The Black Edition includes splashes of a bright accent color, inside and out. Buyers have seven accent colors to choose from: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga.

Availability of the Black Edition treatment in the U.S. hasn't been announced.