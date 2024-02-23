Bentley saw demand for its Mulliner personalization department grow by 43% in 2023, as roughly three out of every four Bentleys left the factory with some Mulliner content.

That's not as high as demand for personalization at the likes of Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, where almost every customer opts for some personal touches. However, with Bentley deliveries close to record levels, it means the Mulliner personalization department has never been busier.

Bentley recorded deliveries of 13,560 vehicles in 2023, which is the third-highest tally on record.

As an example of what's possible, Bentley this week revealed a Bentayga EWB with a two-tone paint job. It's the first stretched Bentayga to be given the special paint treatment.

2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB by Mulliner

The buyer, from Irvine, California, requested a combination of Onyx over Kingfisher Blue for the exterior, with the blue paint extended to the 22-inch wheels. The buyer also chose rear privacy glass and the deletion of all lettering on the tailgate, leaving only a winged B badge.

The blue theme continues inside where a combination of Alcantara and leather in Imperial Blue serves to contrast with leather trim in orange. To mark the vehicle as a one-off, the treadplates are engraved with a “One of One” script.

For buyers short on ideas, Bentley from time to time launches its own curated vehicles developed by the Mulliner division. The most recent was last year's Bentayga EWB Mulliner.