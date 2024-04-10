The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be one of the stars to watch out for at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb taking place on June 23.

Hyundai will enter four examples of the high-performance electric compact crossover in this year's Race to the Clouds, two in production guise and two modified for racing.

The production examples will be driven by Pikes Peak veteran Paul Dallenbach and newcomer and former Hoonigan staff member Ron Zaras. They will be chasing the record for production electric SUVs.

The racing examples will be driven by Pikes Peak veteran Robin Shute and Hyundai rally driver Dani Sordo. Both cars will be coming fresh from competing in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring just a few weeks prior.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in preparation for 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The production Ioniq 5 Ns will feature some modifications made in the interest of safety. This will include the installation of a Recaro racing bucket with a HANS device for the driver, as well as a six-point harness from Sabelt. The rear seats will also get swapped out with a roll cage and fire suppression system. The powertrain, which is capable of delivering up to 641 hp, will be completely stock, though.

Unlike their internal-combustion counterparts, electric vehicles are unaffected by the thin air experienced during climbs of Pikes Peak, at least as far as their powertrains are concerned. An EV even holds the outright record for the climb. A blistering time of 7:57.148 was set in 2018 by Volkswagen's ID.R time-attack special.

Hyundai's history at Pikes Peak dates back to 1992, when Rod Millen won the 2-Wheel Drive Showroom Stock division with a time of 13:21.17 driving a Hyundai Scoupe. The last time Hyundai was represented at the mountain was in 2018, when Jonathan Newcombe entered a Tiburon in the TA1 division. However, he failed to start on race day.