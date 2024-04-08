With only 375 examples built, plus a handful of additional prototype examples, the McLaren P1 is a rare breed. As a result, any example that comes up for sale is an opportunity not to be wasted, but the latest up for grabs is a particularly special car.

A prototype example, referred to internally as the P1 VP3 (Validation Prototype 3), is up for sale, and the car's first and current owner is two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen. The Finn won his titles in 1998 and 1999, in both cases driving for McLaren.

Häkkinen's P1 will be auctioned off by Bonhams at its sale in Monaco on May 10, and as a bonus, he'll provide a one-day driving course to the winning bidder as part of the sale, at the bidder's location of choice.

The current estimate is between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

McLaren P1 VP3 (Validation Prototype 3) owned by Mika Häkkinen - Photo credit: Bonhams

According to the listing, McLaren built seven of the so-called Validation Prototypes, and Häkkinen's car, used for durability testing, is the only one to head to auction thus far. McLaren created a booklet for each prototype, detailing test notes and other information collected during the development phase, and this booklet is included in the sale.

Häkkinen no longer drives for McLaren, but he serves as an ambassador for the brand. The P1 was his first road-going McLaren. The black color scheme featuring orange accents in McLaren's signature Papaya hue was chosen by Häkkinen and applied via McLaren's MSO department.

There's no mention of how many miles the car has covered.

The P1, launched early last decade as one of the Holy Trinity of electrified hypercars along with the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder, makes 903 hp via a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 with a single electric motor. A successor with a similar powertrain and possibly gullwing doors is coming, and is tipped for a reveal later this year.