Mercedes-Benz will use the 2024 Beijing auto show later this month to debut its electric G-Class. First previewed in 2021 by the EQG concept, whose name was initially expected to carry over into production, the electric G-Class will instead be called the G 580 with EQ Technology, Mercedes confirmed.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen is selling his McLaren P1. The Finn, who won both of his titles while driving for McLaren in the 1990s, doesn't own a regular P1. Instead, it's one of the handful of prototype examples built, and he had it customized by the MSO department.

Tesla has been hinting at a robotaxi since 2016, and now the company is just months away from revealing one. CEO Elon Musk took to social media last week to confirm the vehicle's debut on August 8. It's unlikely a ride service built around the robotaxi will be ready by that date, however.

