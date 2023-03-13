Porsche plans for most of its lineup to be electric by the end of the decade. It means the automaker's model lines will transition to electric power as they're redesigned. The Macan will be the first to go the electric route, followed by the 718, and then the Cayenne.

There's already a Hot Wheels video game, and a movie is confirmed to be in the works. Now toymaker Mattel has announced plans for a Hot Wheels television show. It will feature Rutledge Wood as a host and have two fans going head-to-head building their dream Hot Wheels designs using real cars.

Mercedes-Benz is close to revealing an updated version of its GLS-Class, and now we have spy shots of the updated AMG GLS 63 variant out testing. The full-size performance SUV is set to receive updates inside and out, though the powertrain is expected to be left untouched.

