A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class arrives at dealerships in the spring as both the regular crossover and the more dynamically styled GLC-Class Coupe. The latter was revealed today and at launch will only be available in a single GLC 300 grade, though two AMG variants are also in the pipeline.

Lamborghini has revealed more details on its Aventador successor, which is now just a few weeks out from its world debut. The V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar, code-named the LB744, will feature a chassis that uses carbon fiber not only for the central tub but also for the front frame and crash structure.

Volkswagen Group continues to expand its manufacturing footprint in North America. After weeks ago confirming a vehicle plant for South Carolina to build EVs for the new Scout brand, the automaker has now announced plans for a battery plant in Canada.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuts

Lamborghini shows Aventador successor's carbon-fiber chassis

VW Group picks Canada for first North American battery plant

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross review

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots and video

2023 Honda CR-V review

Acura reveals another 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition, this time in Gotham Gray

Hertz will triple EV fleet at America's Big Oil nerve center

Jeep teases pair of concepts for 2023 Moab Easter Safari

These 7 US states lead the nation in EV registrations