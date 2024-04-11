Lamborghini's replacement for the Huracán has been spotted again, revealing new details of the supercar. Rumored to be called a Temerario, the newest raging bull is coming in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and most likely the carbon-fiber tub shared with its Revuelto big brother. We also hear it will ditch the V-10 in favor of a turbocharged V-8.

Alfa Romeo's latest model is the Milano. It's a subcompact crossover that forms the new entry point for the brand, and it also offers the option of an electric powertrain, making it Alfa's first EV. But because of its small size, the Milano has been ruled out for U.S. sale.

U.S.-bound Alpine will demonstrate a hydrogen-powered hypercar on the racetrack prior to next month's 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The hypercar, which will feature a hydrogen engine, is only a concept right now but it may preview a race car destined to compete in a future class for hydrogen-powered cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Lamborghini Temerario spied: Huracán successor debuts this year

2025 Alfa Romeo Milano debuts as brand's first EV

Alpine hypercar concept to run hydrogen engine at Spa

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning price cut by up to $5,500

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV spied again

Voltpost rolls out curbside US EV chargers: Here's how they look

GMA's new plant already churning out T.50 supercars

Review: 2025 Audi Q7

A new Chevy Corvette ZR1 debuts this summer

Review: 2024 Fiat 500e urban EV has its charm