Alfa Romeo plans to offer an electric option on every model it sells as soon as 2027, and it all starts with the new Milano subcompact crossover unveiled on Wednesday.

The Milano name signifies Alfa Romeo's Milanese roots but also recalls the Milano sedan sold in the U.S. in the 1980s. The modern Milano won't make it here, however. Elsewhere, it will serve as Alfa Romeo's new entry point now that the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks are gone.

The Milano measures just 164 inches long, or roughly 14 inches less than a Tonale, the plug-in hybrid compact crossover that's currently the smallest Alfa Romeo sold in the U.S. The size makes the Milano perfect for Europe's tight urban environments but too small for U.S. tastes.

Alfa Romeo is saving full details until the European market launch in the summer, including pricing information, but the automaker has confirmed the choice of mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The mild-hybrid will have a turbocharged 1.2-liter 3-cylinder, and a peak output of 136 hp. The hybrid component consists of an electric motor integrated with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2025 Alfa Romeo Milano 2025 Alfa Romeo Milano 2025 Alfa Romeo Milano

The electric version, dubbed the Milano Elettrica, will come standard with a 54-kwh battery and two powertrains to choose from, both of them featuring a single motor driving the front wheels only. The standard powertrain is rated at 156 hp and a Veloce powertrain offers up 240 hp.

Going the hybrid route is the only way to get all-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo may launch a more potent dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain in the Milano Elettrica at some point, possibly wearing a Quadrifoglio badge.

The Milano is based on parent company Stellantis' CMP platform which is designed for subcompact cars and also found in the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 sold overseas. All three vehicles also share a production site in Tychy, Poland.

Beyond the Milano, Alfa Romeo will launch a redesigned Stelvio in 2025, followed by a redesigned Giulia likely in 2026. Both models will use Stellantis' STLA Large platform which is set to underpin eight vehicles by the end of 2026, and supports gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. The STLA Large is already found in the 2024 Dodge Charger. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a midsize SUV is expected to debut in 2027 as the final addition to Alfa Romeo's core lineup.