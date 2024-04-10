Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday revealed an updated EQS that will sail into showrooms later this year as a 2025 model.

The EQS first arrived for the 2022 model year and Mercedes has added updates to the big electric hatchback in each subsequent year, though sales have still struggled. Mercedes sold just 6,688 examples in the U.S. last year, or almost half the number of S-Classes sold.

For the 2025 EQS, a bigger 118-kwh battery has been installed. It will deliver more range than the current 108-kwh battery, though Mercedes hasn't provided any range estimates. The highest EPA estimate for the 2024 EQS is 352 miles.

Also helping to boost range of the 2025 EQS is new regenerative braking software that Mercedes said enables more energy to be recovered. This joins efficiency boosters that were added for 2024, like a heat pump and a disconnect feature for all-wheel-drive grades that turns the all-wheel-drive mode into two-wheel-drive mode when the extra traction isn't required.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The 2025 EQS will be easy to spot thanks to a more traditional design for the faux grille, plus a Mercedes star hood ornament. The AMG Line front fascia is also included as standard.

Mercedes has also made efforts to dial up the luxury in the cabin. There's extra chrome accents, and the rear comfort pillows have contrast stitching and leather piping. The rear seats themselves have also been made more comfortable thanks to additional foam paddling in the backrests. Electronic adjustment enables the rear seats to recline from 27 to 36 degrees on some grades.

A more substantial update is expected for the EQS next year. Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted, and appear to feature new headlights and new fascia designs at both ends. Mechanical updates are rumored to include a more efficient cell design for the battery, new motor designs, and the addition of a two-speed transmission to help with high-speed cruising.