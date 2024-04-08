Development of the 2025 BMW M5 sedan and M5 Touring wagon is continuing with cold-weather testing in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Engineers took prototypes of the seventh-generation M5 on a 1,491-mile road trip from Munich to Arjeplog—a favorite spot among automakers for cold-weather testing—and documented it in a series of YouTube videos.

Teaser for BMW M5 Touring due in 2024

The icy roads leading to Arjeplog gave engineers an opportunity to test out the M5's handling in less-than-ideal conditions, while low temperatures tested reliability. Upon arrival at BMW's testing center in Arjeplog, engineers attempted a cold start at -22 degrees F before taking the prototypes out on test tracks.

The next-generation M5 will cram a hybrid powertrain derived from the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP race car into the latest BMW 5-Series body shell. That likely means a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 getting assistance from an electric motor. The race car's output is limited to 670 hp by regulations that don't apply to road-car powertrains. So expect the M5 to easily top 700 hp, sent to all four wheels.

BMW has also confirmed that the M5 Touring will come to the U.S. for the first time. Set to debut later this year, it will arrive just as the Audi RS 6 Avant bows out and will likely be the only 5-Series wagon model available in the U.S. Production will commence in the fourth quarter, and cars will arrive not long after. It's possible that the M5 sedan will arrive a bit earlier.

Expect six-figure prices for the M5 sedan and M5 Touring, both of which are expected to arrive as 2025 models.

Click on the video above to see episode 2 of the video series and catch the M5 Touring in action. You can see episode 1 on YouTube and be sure to follow BMW's YouTube page to check out the next four episodes.