Aston Martin redesigned the DB11 for 2024, rebranding the car a DB12 and exclusively offering it with twin-turbocharged V-8 power. The DB12 Volante convertible is available at launch, and we've just tested it.

Morgan launched a redesigned Plus Four in 2020, and now the car has received a round of updates. The latest Plus Four is a crucial model for Morgan, as it will spearhead the brand's return to four-wheel cars in the U.S. market.

A decade ago, Audi was working on a hybrid supercar equipped with a diesel engine as its internal-combustion component. It turns out the automaker got around to building a concept of the supercar, which today is on display at the August Horch Museum in Zwickau, Germany.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante opens up a moving muse

Morgan plans to sell Plus Four roadster in US

Concept for Audi's stillborn diesel-electric supercar surfaces

Subaru mostly keeps prices the same on 2025 Outback, Legacy

Tesla Model S Plaid finally gets sport seats

Half of 2024 EVs have lower 5-year ownership cost vs. ICE

Alfa Romeo 4C-based 1300 OT pays homage to an Abarth icon

2025 Kia K5 costs $1,600 more, no longer a value at $28,145

Maserati could phase out gas-powered cars by 2028

Could Honda soon outpace all but Tesla in US EV production?