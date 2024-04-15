Maserati has moved up its plans to become an all-electric brand by potentially two years.

On Monday, Maserati announced its lineup will offer electric version of all its vehicles by 2028. Subsequently, the automaker said it could phase out its gas-powered cars in the coming years leading up to the 2028 mark. This is two years earlier than originally planned.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso told Motor Authority the automaker will be ready to phase out gas-powered car sales by 2028, but it will be up to the markets. The executive noted certain markets are moving at different speeds with consumer adoption of electric cars. The automaker will offer the choice between gas-powered and electric-powered cars for whatever timeline makes sense.

The V-8, of which Maserati is known for its trademark soundtrack, will be dead at the Italian automaker this year. By the end of 2025 every Maserati will either be electric or offer an electric powertrain option.

The first electric models, known as Folgores in Maserati speak, are the Grecale Folgore crossover SUV and GranTurismo Folgore. An electric convertible in the form of the GranCabrio Folgore will debut next and mark the era of electric convertibles. An electric iteration of the MC20 supercar, which will be known as the MC20 Folgore, will debut in 2025. A Maserati spokesperson told MA an electric Levante Folgore SUV will follow with a debut in 2026 with the lineup will be completed with the debut of the Quattroporte Folgore in 2028.

Maserati's created two different platforms for its current electric lineup. The Grecale rides on a dedicated BEV architecture while the GranTurismo Folgore (and later the GranCabrio Folgore) ride on modified ICE platforms with a T-Bone-shaped battery pack. The automaker also has access to the dedicated BEV platforms developed by parent company, Stellantis, known as STLA.