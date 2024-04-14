The redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 made its public debut at the Edge at Hudson Yards—a skyscraper viewing deck 100 stories above the streets of New York City's Manhattan borough. Getting one of these big SUVs up there took some doing.

As shown in a video released by Infiniti, the QX80 used for the reveal was disassembled and then reassembled high above the streets. The disassembly, which started 40 days ahead of the reveal, included removal of the engine and fuel system, as well as rejiggering of the electrical system so that seat controls, lighting, and the audio system would still work once the QX80 was put back together.

Because the QX80 wasn't just taken apart. It was also cut into sections small enough to fit into the freight elevators used to get everything to the lofty reveal location. The roof was sliced off, and the frame divided into sections.

Remarkably, this isn't the first time an automaker has cut up a car to place it on top of a New York City skyscraper. Ford did a similar stunt during the launch of the original Mustang in 1964, putting one on the Empire State Building's 86th-floor viewing deck.

Ford repeated the stunt un 2014 for the Mustang's 50th anniversary, but refrained for the Mustang's 60th anniversary which was marked during the 2024 New York auto show last month.

The redesigned QX80 boasts a sharp new look and features that should help it better compete with rival luxury SUVs. Highlights include a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 in place of the outgoing model's naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V-8, and a more sophisticated three-screen infotainment system.

These new features come with a steep price hike, though. The 2025 QX80 starts at $84,445 with destination, compared to $76,045 for the 2024 model. Vehicles should reach dealerships this summer—no assembly required.