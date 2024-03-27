The Mustang nameplate turns 60 this year and Ford will celebrate by launching a 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for the current car.

The reveal is set for a special gathering Ford has planned at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 17, which is the same date 60 years ago where the original Mustang made its debut at the New York World's Fair.

No details about the package have been revealed but teaser photos released on Wednesday show some of the badges that will form part of the package. The badges feature a combination of Vermillion Red and Ebony Black, and were inspired by the badging and wheel center caps on the Mustang that debuted at the World’s Fair, Ford said.

The event in Charlotte will be open to the public, though registration is required and spots may be limited. Ford said there will be additional Mustang news to be released on the day, as well as ride-alongs for visitors in various Mustang vehicles.

Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Appearance Package teaser

As the Mustang enters its seventh decade on the market, it enjoys the status of being the best-selling sports car globally for more than 10 years. Nearly one million examples have been delivered in the past decade, according to Ford.

Impressively, the Mustang has been a top-seller since its earliest days. The original, which Ford called a 1964 and a half model, even though state DMVs titled them as 1965s, found nearly 700,000 found buyers by the close of 1965, when the Mustang came in for its first appearance updates.