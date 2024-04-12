Rivian is offering free matte finish paint protection film on certain configurations of the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV through April 30.

The XPEL Stealth film is UV-resistant, and can self-heal from small scratches and swirl marks, according to Rivian's website. Paint protection film can be made to maintain the glossy finish of most painted surfaces, but Rivian opted for the satin-like matte finish here.

Repel the elements with a smooth satin look — free STEALTH™ PPF on select configurations of R1T or R1S ordered in April. The durable, self-healing satin film from @XPEL will match the new vehicle limited warranty. Available on select colors. Visit the R1 shop:… pic.twitter.com/Z59OIe9T3F — Rivian (@Rivian) April 10, 2024

Application doesn't involve body panel removal, so the film is wrapped to the edge of surfaces where possible, and within 1 millimeter of edges if not. Rivian posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the option would be available on both the R1T and R1S in April, but the automaker's online configurator was only showing it available on the R1T at the time of publication.

Paint protection film is normally handled by the aftermarket, but Rivian isn't the first automaker to offer it. Ford announced matte finish film for the Mustang in February, albeit as a $5,995 option on certain coupe models.

Rivian paint protection film

Rivian also previously said it would begin shipping North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters to customers this month, allowing its EVs to be charged at over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across North America. That's in addition to roughly 16,000 public charging stations customers already have access to, the company said at the time.

Last month Rivian also unveiled the R2 electric SUV and R3 and R3X hot hatches. The R2 is slated to be manufactured at the same Normal, Illinois, factory as the R1T and R1S, starting in 2026. A production timeline and location for the R3 and R3X hasn't been discussed, though.