Reloaded by Creators: FCA's new factory restoration program seeks vintage autos

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles will dip into its past with the launch of its Reloaded by Creators factory restoration program. FCA Heritage announced the new program Wednesday, which will seek out classic Alfa Romeos, Lancias, Fiats, and Abarths.

The program comes with a twist. Owners do not come to FCA Heritage to restore their own cars. Instead, Reloaded by Creators seeks out the car itself. FCA will then restore the particular car to its former glory and offer it for sale to collectors. From there, the sale funds will help raise money for scouting activities to add important new pieces to FCA's historic collection.

At the program's launch, FCA Heritage already has five cars ready for sale on its hands: a 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Series 4, 1973 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Montecarlo, 1981 Spidereuropa Pininfarina, 1989 Alfa Romeo SZ, and a 1959 Lancia Appia Coupé.

FCA said the first three cars are what it considers "ultimate classics," meaning the last versions of their series ever built. The latter two are more unusual, but each bears a certificate of authenticity from FCA itself. It marks the first time Fiat and Alfa Romeo cars will have such documentation at their disposal.

The cars will be on display at the Reloaded by Creators display at this week's Retromobile show in Paris, France. From there, each special car will be sent off to its new forever home.

