The past weekend saw the inaugural running of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, one of two permanent U.S. races on the F1 calendar and soon to be one of three.

The race was held at the newly built Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit that wraps around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, and you can enjoy a first-hand perspective from behind the wheel of a McLaren Artura supercar in this video.

Doing the driving is Bruno Senna, a former driver in F1 and Formula E, and the nephew of F1 legend Ayrton Senna. He talks us through all 19 corners of the 3.36-mile track, and gives some feedback on the performance of the 671-hp Artura. The stunt was actually the North American dynamic debut for the plug-in hybrid supercar.

McLaren Artura

“The Artura is a car that keeps on giving, especially on a track; it’s smooth and refined but with an aggressive edge that is just waiting to be discovered as you utilise the E-motor combined with the powerful V-6 engine,” Senna said in a statement.

The Artura is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. It's substantially down on power compared to the mechanically similar Ferrari 296 GTB, which packs 818 hp, though the McLaren boasts a carbon-fiber tub whereas the Ferrari sticks to aluminum construction. Performance estimates include a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds, a 0-124 mph time of 8.3 seconds, and a 0-186 mph run of 21.5 seconds on the way to a top speed capped at 205 mph. The quarter-mile time is 10.7 seconds.

The Artura is priced from $225,000 and starts deliveries in the U.S. in July.