Audi's sporty S6 and S7 Sportback enter the 2023 model year with an available Design Edition package that adds an exclusive exterior color known as Arrow Gray (coupled with shadow chrome accents), as well as 21-inch wheels and Audi Sport interior accents.

The interior accents include leather-lined sports seats, red contrast stitching, and a microfiber trim used around the dash. The seatbelts also feature red accents, and the driver is greeted with an RS-style sports steering wheel with a flat-bottom design and Alcantara grips.

No change has been made to the powertrain. In both S models, there's a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering a peak 444 hp to all four wheels. The engine features an electric compressor which relies on an electric motor to build boost pressure before the turbochargers take over, reducing any noticeable turbo lag.

The 2023 S6 and 2023 S7 Sportback are available to order from June. The Design Edition package costs $2,500 and will be available for the 2023 model year only. Other changes for the 2023 model year, including pricing, hasn't been announced.

Buyers willing to wait can soon look forward to an updated A6 range and likely an updated A7 range, too. Prototypes for the updated A6 have already been spotted and suggest only subtle tweaks are planned for the car.