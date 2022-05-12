BMW will use the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on later this month on the shores of Italy's Lake Como to present the long-awaited M4 CSL, the first modern CSL car in almost two decades. However, according to a new report there's also a special Hommage version of the car coming to really celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of BMW M with bang.

Motor reported on Wednesday that the regular M4 CSL, a prototype of which is shown above, will come with about 550 hp, and that the Hommage version will lift the output to something closer to 600 hp. The Hommage version is also expected to drastically shed the pounds thanks to a unique lightweight body, which should result in scintillating performance considering the regular M4 CSL, which will share its body with the M4, is itself expected to shed around 220 pounds versus the stock M4.

Count on the unique body featuring elements inspired by the 3.0 CSL race car of the 1970s, which was the first project BMW M worked on following its founding in 1972. BMW previously honored the original 3.0 CSL with its 3.0 CSL Hommage concept cars unveiled in the last decade. Those concepts may provide clues as to what BMW has planned.

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R concept, 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Reported performance claims for the Hommage version of the M4 CSL include a 0-60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph.

In case you want one, be prepared to pay at least 600,000 euros (approximately $630,375), per the report. And apparently only 50 examples are planned.

We should have more details soon as the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is scheduled for May 20-22. For our complete coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.