We drove the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport broke cover, and VW announced the revival of the Scout. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and found the electric pickup truck instantly becomes the best F-150 you can buy. With the instant torque of the electric powertrain and a composed ride thanks to the redesigned suspension, the Lightning makes the F-150 a better truck in every way.

We spotted the 2024 Audi A6 with minimal camouflage testing on public roads. The updated mid-size luxury sedan will feature revised front and rear fascias and upgraded in-cabin technology. A plug-in hybrid model may come to the U.S. with the refresh.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover debuted. The third-generation of this luxury SUV features an evolutionary design that's sleeker than before inside and out. A V-8 and mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid inline-6 powertrains will be available, with an electric model coming down the road as well.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 got the call to be the 2022 Indy 500 pace car. The Z06 pacing the race will be a special 70th Anniversary Edition, and it will mark the 19th time a Corvette has served as the pace car at the Indy 500.

Volkswagen announced the revival of the Scout name as an EV sub-brand. Set to offer an off-road pickup truck and SUV, Scout will be designed for and built in the U.S. when it returns in the second half of the decade.