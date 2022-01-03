Swedish hypercar marque Koenigsegg decided to ring in the new year by posting a teaser photo of what's presumably a new model to social media.

The teaser shows a shadowy silhouette of a car with a signature Koenigsegg shoulder line reminiscent of the line on the CC line of hypercars.

Fans of the brand will also be quick to notice additional retro elements, such as the extended splitter similar to the design used on the CCR and the protruding taillights similar to the design used on the CCX.

2002 Koenigsegg CC8S

We'll also point out that 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S. It's possible this new hypercar will be revealed during the course of the new year to celebrate the anniversary.

Included with the teaser was the message about a new year's resolution calling for “more ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design.”

Koenigsegg already has a lot on its plate. The company which typically builds just a handful of cars each year is nearing completion of its 80-car run of Regeras and has since shown new hypercars in the form of the Jesko and Gemera.