A redesigned Subaru WRX has arrived for the 2022 model year, and we've tested it. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain.

Dodge revives Direct Connection performance parts program

Dodge launched a range of performance parts under the Direct Connection banner. There are parts for the driveline, powertrain and suspension, and if installed at an approved dealership the factory warranty remains valid.

2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its redesigned 5-Series due out in the next year or two. A prototype was spotted this week and reveals a number of clues about the new design. An electric 5-Series, likely dubbed the i5, is also coming.

1966 Fiat Abarth 1000 SP with Fiat Abarth 1000 SP concept

About a year ago Stellantis unveiled the Fiat Abarth 1000 SP concept to mark the 55th anniversary of the original Fiat Abarth 1000 SP race car. Now there's talk that the concept, which was based on a donor Alfa Romeo 4C, is headed into limited production.

Ken Miles in the 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition with chassis no. 5R002 at Green Valley Raceway

We also learned this week that the famous Flying Mustang built by Shelby American and raced by Ken Miles is headed for auction. The car was sold at auction only last year, where it fetched $3.85 million, and current estimates suggest the price could go even higher when it goes under the hammer next month.

Zeekr shuttle for Waymo self-driving service

You can look forward to seeing this van on U.S. roads in the not too distant future. It is being developed by Geely's Zeekr brand for Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo division which plans to deploy it in its Waymo One self-driving service.