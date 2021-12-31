We revisited the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, the 2024 VW ID.Buzz was teased, again, and the 2024 BMW 5-Series was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent more time with the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe. This iteration of the Cayenne shows what happens when the dynamics of a sports car are married with the utility of an SUV. The GTS model provides an avenue for buyers to access the brand’s fantastic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 without going full Turbo. We found the Cayenne GTS Coupe behaves like a much smaller vehicle.

General Motors retrademarked the Buick Electra nameplate in the U.S. and Canada. It's possible the automaker's preparing for an electric Buick. The Electra nameplate first appeared in 1959 and hasn't been used on a production model since 1990. While unclear if the nameplate will once again see production, it's now an option.

The iconic VW Bus is about to be reborn. The German automaker teased the 2024 ID.Buzz, again, as it confirmed the electric van's debut in 2022. Despite being revealed in the new year, the vehicle won't arrive in the U.S. until sometime in 2023 as a 2024 model. While the production ID.Buzz looks different than the concept versions, it appears little has changed from recent prototypes spotted testing on public roads.

We took a look at the 10 most powerful cars in production today. Ranging from the Bugatti Chiron and Hennessey Venom F5 to the GMC Hummer EV and Lucid Air, the list includes everything from hypercars and luxury sedans to pickup trucks. The one thing it doesn't include is a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

The next-generation BMW 5-Series was spotted testing on public roads. The prototype for the 2024 5-Series was in early stages of development and lacked production lighting elements, but the proportions seem to be reminiscent of the much-loved E39 generation 5-Series from the late '90s and early '00s. The front end appears to be more swept back than the current model while the window and roofline retain their typical shape. Expect a debut to take place in 2023.