Like most of its peers, Hyundai Motor Group is preparing for a future without the internal-combustion engine. Reports out of Korea claim the automaker has already closed the engine development center at its main R&D hub, with staff transferred to electric motor, battery and semiconductor departments.

The famous Flying Mustang built by Shelby American and raced by Ken Miles is headed for auction. The car was sold at auction only last year, where it fetched $3.85 million, and current estimates suggest the price could go even higher when the car goes under the hammer next month.

Remember when even the most exotic supercars had just over 500 horsepower? Those days are long gone as you can now purchase family sedans and crossovers with more than double that output. We've put together a list of the ten most powerful cars in production to help you identify today's heavy hitters.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hyundai reportedly ceases engine development, shifts focus to EVs

This 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R is the world's most valuable Mustang, and it's headed to auction

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

2022 BMW X2 review

Competition Carbon turning C8 Corvette into V-12-powered Cadillac supercar

Citroen turns Ami electric microcar into safari-chic vacation plaything

China scraps foreign ownership limits for car companies

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Compare Crossover SUVs

GM trademarks Buick Electra in US and Canada

Here's why EV charging stations might not be as convenient as gas stations anytime soon