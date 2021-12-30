Toyota is bringing a hot hatch to the U.S., and it looks like it will be Corolla-based. A new video released to social media shows a camouflaged Corolla prototype bearing the logo of Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport and tuning division.

About a year ago Stellantis unveiled the Fiat Abarth 1000 SP concept to mark the 55th anniversary of the original Fiat Abarth 1000 SP race car. Now there's talk that the concept, which was based on a donor Alfa Romeo 4C, is headed into limited production.

Pagani has launched a certified pre-owned program called Puro. Such programs are popular among exotic car brands, as they help improve confidence in a brand and as a result resale values.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch shown for first time

Fiat Abarth 1000 SP concept reportedly bound for limited production

Pagani launches Puro certified pre-owned program

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class review

Nismo rolls out titanium exhaust kits for R32, R33 and R34 Skyline GT-Rs

VW ID.4 will get Plug and Charge convenience soon with OTA update, bidirectional capability later

New York City orders Ford Mustang Mach-E cop cars

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Subaru Outback: Compare Utility Vehicles

Geely's Zeekr to build shuttles for Waymo self-driving service

2017-2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric recalled for rare unintended-acceleration issue