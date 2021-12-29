When you're buying a used car, you'll want to know everything is in working order and that there aren't any nasty surprises that may not necessarily show up during a quick test drive. This is especially vital when you're dropping millions on a car, such as a Pagani.

To take the stress out of buying one of its used models, the Italian supercar marque has launched Puro, a certified pre-owned program that sees more than 400 checks made to a car to determine its condition, including the authenticity of any components fitted to it.

Such programs are popular among exotic car brands, as they help improve confidence in a brand and as a result resale values. It means any existing Pagani owners looking to maximize their car's resale value may want to opt for the program.

All information, including a complete history of individual components, serial numbers, photographs, and even the names of the staff who originally built the car, is kept on file in the company's records. And cars that receive the certification are also eligible for an extended warranty, so existing owners may want to opt for the program even if they plan to hold onto the car for life.

Pagani is offering the Puro program at its headquarters in San Cesario Sul Panaro, Italy, and at authorized dealerships around the globe. The program is open to all Pagani models, regardless of the year of registration, and includes a diary presented to the owner that includes the vehicle history and a certificate signed by CEO and founder Horacio Pagani.