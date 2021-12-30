The Fiat Abarth 1000 SP concept unveiled by Stellantis last year to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the original Fiat Abarth 1000 SP racer looks to be entering limited production.

Citing comments made by Roberto Giolito, the designer responsible for the modern concept and also head of the heritage department of Stellantis' Italian brands, Auto Italia Magazine in a Twitter post made on Tuesday claimed that five examples of the concept will be built.

No technical details on the concept have been released, though we know it is based on the platform of an Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. The donor car features a carbon-fiber tub, 1.75-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated 237 hp, and a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission routing power to the rear wheels only.

In comparison, the original Fiat Abarth 1000 SP features a 1.0-liter inline-4 making about 105 hp. That might not seem like much but the car tips the scales at just 1,058 pounds. The combination made it competitive with more powerful cars, with the Fiat Abarth 1000 SP able to rack up multiple class wins in the mid-1960s, including at famous racetracks like Monza and the Nürburgring.

No word on when we'll see the five modern examples arrive.