New York City officials have selected the Ford Mustang Mach-E as the latest vehicle to join the city's police fleet.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) said the city plans to order 184 of the electric crossovers for law enforcement and emergency response use, and that the first police-spec examples should be silently stalking the streets by the second half of 2022.

New Yorkers will already be familiar with the Mustang Mach-E as some taxi companies operating in the city have already started using them, naturally in a shade of yellow. One of those companies is Gravity which has both the Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y in its fleet.

DCAS said it chose the Mustang Mach-E GT for its police cruisers. This grade at present offers up 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, as well as an EPA-rated 270 miles of range. DCAS also said it has installed 29 fast chargers for use by the New York Police Department, as well as 103 fast chargers for public use. The plan is to install a further 275 fast chargers in 2022.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E police pilot vehicle

The electric crossovers will replace aging internal-combustion powered models in the 6,200-vehicle NYPD fleet. The number of electric vehicles will be gradually increased until they make up the entire fleet by around 2035, according to DCAS.

“This order of all-electric Mach-Es will enable our law enforcement agencies to put electric models to the full test and work out maintenance, lights and sirens, charging, and other operational issues,” Keith Kerman, DCAS deputy commissioner, said in a statement. “It is a critical step towards our goal of a fully electric fleet.”

The announcement comes just months after a specially prepared Mustang Mach-E police pilot vehicle passed the Michigan State Police's annual police vehicle evaluation program, an influential program that police agencies around the country rely on for selection of their vehicles.

Ford, which is among the leading suppliers of police vehicles in the country, is yet to reveal what modifications its police-spec Mustang Mach-Es will feature, apart from the obvious items like sirens and flashing lights.