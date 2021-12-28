The new model year sees a special-edition Toyota Supra exclusive to North America. Called the Supra A91-CF Edition, just 600 are available and each of them will feature a fully functional aero kit made from carbon fiber.

Subaru has teased a concept car set for a reveal at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. Judging by Subaru's description of the concept, it is shaping up to be an electric sports car of some sort.

A new trailer is out for the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, and it provides a look at the Batmobile the “Twilight” star will use to fight crime. Production of the movie was interrupted by the coronavirus but a release date in March 2022 has been locked in.

