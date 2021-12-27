BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its redesigned 5-Series due out in the next year or two. A prototype has been spotted and reveals a number of clues about the new design. An electric 5-Series, likely dubbed the i5, is also coming.

Aston Martin has confirmed it will launch a new V12 Vantage next year, a car destined to be the last Vantage equipped with a 12-cylinder engine. Yes, Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars in the future, and this electrification strategy will also extend to its sports car lineup.

Dodge has launched a range of performance parts under the Direct Connection banner. There are parts for the driveline, powertrain and suspension, and if installed at an approved dealership the factory warranty will remain valid.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

