The mystery Aston Martin Vantage prototype spied at the Nürburgring last summer has been confirmed as a new generation of the V12 Vantage.

Sadly, Aston Martin has also confirmed that it will be the last of its kind, with the automaker referring to the car as a final edition.

Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars in the future, and this electrification strategy will also extend to its sports car lineup. In fact, Aston Martin has already locked in an electric sports car for 2025.

As for the new V12 Vantage, it's due in 2022 and is expected to form part of an updated Vantage lineup. While the focus of the update will be on tech features for the cabin, there will also be this new range topper to go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The prototype in our spy shots is still fitted with makeshift body panels but we can already spot the huge vents in the hood, air curtains in the front fascia, a widened track front and rear, an aggressive rear diffuser, and centrally mounted exhaust tips. The teaser above also gives us a look at the new rear wing destined for the car.

Under the hood should be Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, which the sound in the teaser points to. The engine has been tuned to deliver as much as 760 hp in the DBS GT Zagato, though expect something closer to 700 hp in the Vantage.

Sadly, there likely won't be a manual transmission on offer, as was the case with the previous V12 Vantage. Aston Martin is expected to phase out the manual transmission with the arrival of the updated Vantage range. This means there should only be the current 8-speed automatic going forward.

Pricing for the V12 Vantage will likely lie close to the $200,000 mark. The current Vantage range already tops out at $162,000 with the Vantage F1 Edition introduced for 2021. Stay tuned.