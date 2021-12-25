This week we spent some time with Mercedes-Benz AMG's first take on the EQS. AMG's version of the electric hatchback can deliver up to 751 hp for brief periods, but we could be set for even more power down the road.

2022 Subaru WRX

Another vehicle we tested was the redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain that lend it a more mature feel than previous generations.

2022 Nio ET5

Nio used its annual Nio Day gathering on this week to unveil the 2022 ET5. The latest addition to the Chinese automaker's growing lineup is a small sedan aimed at Tesla's Model 3. Despite its small size, the ET5 is available with a 150-kilowatt-hour battery that should see it deliver more than 500 miles on a charge.

Teaser for 2023 BMW M LMDh race car

BMW M provided a teasing look at the design of its new LMDh sports prototype race car set to compete in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship. Though it's yet to be confirmed, we could also see the car compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Teaser for 2023 Porsche LMDh race car

Porsche also teased its LMDh race car due to hit the track in 2023. Unlike BMW, Porsche plants to enter its car in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and SportsCar Championship, meaning we'll definitely see it at Le Mans.

Teaser for Maserati MC20 convertible debuting in 2022

Maserati this week provided a first look at a convertible version of its MC20 flagship. It's one of two new versions of the supercar coming down the line. The other is an electric version.

2023 Maserati Grecale spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another Maserati in the headlines this week is the upcoming Grecale, a small crossover twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It's due out next year and will target the Porsche Macan as well as high-end versions of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

1997 Porsche Boxster and 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster

The Porsche Boxster celebrated its 25th birthday this year, and Porsche launched a special 25th anniversary edition based on the latest 718 Boxster to mark the occasion. We tested it alongside an original Boxster to see just how far the new car has come.