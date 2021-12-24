We drove the 2022 Subaru WRX, BMW and Porsche teased their LMDh race cars, and the 2023 Maserati Grecale was spied. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Subaru WRX and found the sports sedan cops a new attitude. A new platform, softer suspension tune, new turbo-4, and dramatic bodywork add up to a more mature experience for WRX buyers. Despite the changes the WRX still fulfills its mission better than ever.

Paralympian Alex Zanardi left the hospital 18 months after his cycling crash. The 55-year-old racer is set to continue his recovery at home in his native Italy. Zanardi's wife said the racing driver has regained some arm strength, but it's too early to predict what trajectory his recovery will take.

Porsche teased its LMDh race car ahead of testing, which is set to begin in 2022. BMW followed suit and teased its racer days later. While Porsche has confirmed its entry in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship starting in 2023, BMW's only said it'll participate in the SportsCar Championship so far.

Roush joined the growing list of tuners now modifying the Bronco. At this point Roush's upgrades are basic and limited to a high-flow intake and axle-back exhaust upgrade to wheels, graphics, badging, floor liners, and an off-road recovery kit.

The 2023 Maserati Grecale was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads after its debut was postponed to 2022. Still wearing light camouflage, the small luxury crossover SUV shares its main underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and will be built in Cassino, Italy, alongside its Alfa cousin.