Ford is gearing up to launch a Bronco Raptor next year, but this isn't the only avenue for Bronco fans looking to extract more performance from the off-roader.

There's a growing list of tuning firms with upgrades for the Bronco, and one with close links to Ford is Roush which this week unveiled its first offerings.

Roush has launched a Bronco R Series Kit that is available to order via authorized Roush dealers or the company's website. The limited-edition kit is priced at $6,750 and includes everything from engine upgrades to wheels and styling options.

The kit is designed to fit Broncos with either the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 or 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. It includes high-flow intake and exhaust (axle-back) systems, plus 17-inch wheels, a graphics package, custom badging, floor liners, and Roush's off-road recovery kit containing things like a weather-proof storage case, D-links and flashlight.

Roush Bronco R Series upgrades

The intake system features an off-road pre-filter and maintains the Bronco's water-fording capability. According to Roush, it offers a 30% improvement in air flow over the stock unit. The exhaust system features a 3.0-inch pipe and is said to improve ground clearance and departure angle.

No power numbers have been released but for reference, the Bronco's stock 2.3-liter engine is rated at 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, and the stock 2.7-liter engine at 330 hp and 415 lb-ft.

For buyers on a budget, Roush is offering up the air intake and exhaust systems separately. They are priced from $479.99 and $1,049.99, respectively.

Roush is also readying a separate Performance Pac, details for which will be announced at a later date.