Subaru will use the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon on next month to present the STI E-RA concept.

Subaru describes the concept as a study for carbon-neutral motorsport vehicles, suggesting that it will feature an electric powertrain.

The “E” in the name also points to an electric powertrain, while we know that the “RA” is Subaru's designation for track-focused vehicles. It stands for “Record Attempt,” and has been applied to various Subaru performance models, with the 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA being the most recent recipient.

A teaser photo shows the face of the STI E-RA and points to the concept as being a dedicated STI design. You'll note that there isn't a Subaru badge to be seen.

Subaru is likely preparing for a future where electric vehicles are the norm, including in motorsport. Thus, the STI E-RA could be more than just a preview of the brand's vision for the future of motorsport, as it may also end up serving as a testbed for future performance EV technology.

For Subaru fans still with gasoline in their veins, Subaru will also use the Tokyo Auto Salon for the reveal of Levorg STI and WRX S4 STI concepts. The concepts will showcase various STI performance parts developed for the latest Levorg and WRX. They will likely also preview production-bound special editions for Subaru's home market.

We'll have more details soon, as the annual Japanese tuner fest runs January 14-16. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.