The Volkswagen ID R attempted to set a new electric car lap record at the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife on Monday, and things went very well.

Volkswagen UK confirmed on Twitter the ID R set a new electric car lap record of 6:05.33 at the Green Hell. The previous record, set by Chinese automaker Nio in the EP9 in 2017, was 6:45.9. VW managed to shave 40 seconds from that time, which is, well, pretty insane. The brand said it would release more details, and presumably video of the run, later today.

The same driver who piloted the ID R to a new Pikes Peak record last year, Romain Dumas, also drove the electric car to the new Nürburgring record.

While the ID R is now the electric king of the 'Ring, it falls short of an all-out lap record. That honor still goes to Porsche, which ran its 919 Evo Hybrid around the circuit and clocked a blisteringly quick 5:19.55. The ID R is, however, the second-quickest car to ever lap the German track.

It's hardly an apples-to-apples comparison, though. The 919 Evo Hybrid was a more-powerful version of Porsche's LMP1 Le Mans racer, a car that the brand had years to perfect. The ID R, on the other hand, is a purpose-built electric race car that just came into being last year.

VW's ID R run makes the electric race car quicker than any production car, and by a wide margin. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the current production car record-holder, managed a 6:44.97 time around the 'Ring.

VW prepared for the challenge of taking an electric car to the Nürburgring extensively. Unlike the Pikes Peak hillclimb showing, the company needed to tweak the car to perform well on the 'Ring's seriously long straightaways. The key to a stellar 'Ring time is a combination of quick cornering and high speeds on the straights. VW had to make sure the battery cells wouldn't overheat as Dumas requested full power on the straights. Clearly, the preparation and engineering worked wonders.

Now, with two world records under its belt, we have to wonder where else VW will take its ID R race car.