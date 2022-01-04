With almost 200,000 reservations already booked, Ford is significantly ramping up production capacity for its F-150 Lightning. The automaker said it plans to build 150,000 units of the electric pickup per year, which is almost four times its original target.

Rivian's R1T electric pickup has received Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. The vehicle stood out thanks to its combination of performance, capability and lifestyle appeal, though there are ways to improve it. We've listed some of them.

A new BMW XM flagship crossover is coming soon with a 750-hp electrified V-8 powertrain, and we've just spotted a prototype. Previously thought to be called an X8, BMW confirmed the XM name with the unveiling of the Concept XM late last year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford to double F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 electric trucks per year

Let’s make the Rivian R1T better

2023 BMW XM spy shots: Standalone BMW M crossover coming with electrified V-8

2022 Dodge Charger review

Mercedes Vision EQXX EV concept revealed, promises 621-mile range

Tesla nears million-vehicle mark in 2021, despite supply-chain challenges

2023 BMW X5 spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for popular crossover

Tesla recalls all 2017-2020 Model 3 electric cars

Bugatti Rimac teases 4 cars, first of which could arrive in 2022

Magna claims it can boost EV range 30%, with software and controls a big part of it