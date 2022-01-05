Chrysler used the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show on this week to debut the Airflow concept. The electric crossover previews the design and technology pegged for Chrysler's future vehicles, which from 2028 will be exclusively electric. Yes, Chrysler plans to become a full-electric brand, with its first EV due by 2025.

Sony also presented an electric crossover at CES. Sony's Vision-S 02 is a follow up to the Vision-S electric sedan shown at CES two years ago, and both vehicles could be in production in the not too distant future. Sony will soon launch a mobility division that will be tasked at exploring an entry into the burgeoning EV segment.

BMW's iX electric crossover is just weeks out from reaching showrooms in the U.S., and BMW has revealed a new range-topping version that will arrive in June. It's called the iX M60, and it packs a dual-motor powertrain good for 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.

