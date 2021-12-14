Toyota held a presentation today where it announced plans to launch 30 electric vehicles across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. We got a first look at more than a dozen of the new EVs, one of which is a Lexus supercar with styling inspired by the LFA.

A Toyota sports car that happens to look like a modern interpretation of the MR2 was also shown. It's coming in the years ahead, along with an electric pickup about the size of the Tacoma and an electric off-roader that resembles the former FJ Cruiser.

Genesis revealed more details on the redesigned G90 headed to showrooms next year, including the interior design of the new flagship sedan. The brand is holding back full details until closer to the market launch but we can confirm that the standard powertrain will be a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

