Honda has released new photos of a prototype for the 2023 Civic Type R. Set to debut in 2022, the redesigned hot hatch will stick to its tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels.

Electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator are being developed, though the vehicles are expected to arrive significantly later than previously thought. The vehicles are being developed on a new modular electric-vehicle platform and are now expected to arrive for the 2025 model year.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton wasn't able to defend his F1 world championship title in a season that came down to the wire. A safety car period in the closing stages of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix enabled Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen to come out on top.

