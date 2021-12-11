Porsche this week became the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition

Another sports car in the headlines this week was the Audi TT RS. The car bows out after 2022, and any successor is likely to be electric. To mark the end of the current TT RS sports car's run, Audi unveiled a Heritage Edition model packed with standard extras.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport by Sur Mesure

Bugatti launched the Sur Mesure pesonalization department, and to mark the launch the automaker rolled out a custom Chiron Pur Sport. The hypercar's unique design was inspired by a Bugatti Type 51 race car which raced under the number 32 in the 1930s.

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for a redesigned Audi A4 was spotted this week, in wagon form. The new A4 is expected to go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model, and should offer both internal-combustion and battery-electric options.

2023 BMW Alpina XB7 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina was also out testing an updated version of the XB7, a full-size, three-row SUV with supercar performance. Our spy shots show that the updated XB7 will feature a much more daring design than the current model, due mostly to the radical changes BMW has planned for the X7, the model on which the XB7 is based.

2022 Nissan Z GT500 Super GT race car

This week we learned that the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car is the basis of Nissan's next Super GT GT500 racer. The new Z GT500 replaces the GT-R Nismo GT500 in the series and looks absolutely wild thanks to its all-carbon, wide-body design.

2022 Polaris Slingshot

Polaris announced some updates for its Slingshot. For 2022, the three-wheeler has been made a little easier to live with thanks to two new roof options. There's also a new SLR grade that combines luxury touches with the Slingshot's most powerful powertrain.

Morgan Plus 8 GTR

British sports car manufacturer Morgan is reviving its V-8-powered Plus 8 sports car, albeit for a small run only. A special Plus 8 GTR model will be limited to nine units, and the first completed example was unveiled this week.