A prototype for a redesigned Audi A4 has been spotted for the first time.

The prototype is for the A4 Avant wagon body style, but testers for the sedan should be out and about shortly. While Audi doesn't offer the A4 Avant in the U.S., we still get the wagon body in A4 Allroad soft-roader guise.

The current A4, the B9, arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2020. The redesigned A4, the B10, should arrive for the 2024 model year, meaning a debut in early 2023 is likely.

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype is only lightly camouflaged at the front. We can see that the design will be similar to the latest A3 but with a few more curves introduced. Moving rearward, we can see that the roof line is more curved than on the current A4 Avant, resulting in a sportier look overall. Temporary lights on the rear of this tester means we'll need to wait for more advanced prototypes for a look at the taillight design.

Inside, we're likely to see an uncluttered dash topped by a single panel comprising both the instrument cluster and infotainment system. There should also be an advanced head-up display with augmented-reality elements (navigation symbols, for example) on offer.

Audi has confirmed that it will only introduced electric vehicles from 2026, meaning this will be the final A4 generation fitted with internal-combustion engines. The platform should be an updated version of the Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current A4, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive.

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect all powertrains to be electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology. It isn't clear whether diesel engines will be offered, though some might be in markets where the fuel is still popular.

Electric versions of the redesigned A4 based on VW Group's PPE modular EV platform are also thought to be coming, though the vehicles may end up being badged as A5s instead. The PPE platform debuts next year in an Audi Q6 E-Tron and will eventually spawn multiple EVs across the VW Group brand portfolio.

Interestingly, it's been reported that the redesigned A4 will be topped by a pair of electrified RS variants developed by Audi Sport, one battery-electric and the other a plug-in hybrid. Stay tuned.