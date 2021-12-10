Volkswagen is working on a modern take on its iconic Microbus, previewed in 2017 by the ID.Buzz concept car.

The production ID.Buzz based on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric-vehicle platform debuts next year ahead of the start of U.S. sales sometime in 2023, meaning we should see it arrive at dealerships as a 2024 model.

VW plans multiple versions of the electric van, including passenger versions, one for hauling cargo, and another fitted with self-driving technology from America's Argo AI. During a presentation on Thursday outlining its investment plans for the next five years, VW Group confirmed there will also be an ID.California version.

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz production model spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

No details on the ID.California were mentioned, apart from the vehicle sharing a production site in Hanover, Germany, with the rest of the ID.Buzz range. However, we know VW uses the California tag for vans aimed at camping enthusiasts.

The name was originally used for the Transporter-based California van, a version of which we tested in 2018. The van featured pretty much everything you need for an extended stay at a camping site, including a pop-up roof, cooker and fridge, and a pair of beds each big enough for two. VW has since launched California versions of its smaller Caddy van and bigger Crafter van.

With the electric powertrain of the ID.Buzz, adding powered accessories to the ID.California should be breeze. Things like whole kitchens may be possible and perhaps even a shower with hot water.