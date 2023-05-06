The GMC Sierra HD has been updated for 2024, and among the updates are the new off-road-ready AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition. Revealed this week, the off-road duo come with upgrades that include a 1.5-inch suspension lift, Multimatic's DSSV spool-valve dampers, and 35-inch tires.

Toyota GR Corolla vs. Hyundai Kona N

Two of the hottest compact performance cars available today are Hyundai's Kona N and Toyota's GR Corolla, and we pitted them against one another this week in our latest comparison test. One is a high-riding urban runabout and the other an econo hatch, but the modifications made to them should put some much pricier performance cars on notice.

Laffite LM1

Startup company Laffite used the backdrop of this weekend's 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix to present some EV concepts, including a hypercar. Responsible for the design of the cars was GFG Style, the Italian design firm started by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio.

2025 Audi A5 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A prototype for the successor to the Audi A4 Avant wagon was spotted this week. The car is expected to adopt an A5 badge, as part of Audi's new naming strategy that will see models with internal-combustion engines feature an odd number in their names.

2025 Toyota Camry spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another prototype we spotted was for a redesigned Toyota Camry. The new sedan will be more of a heavy update than a true redesign, but the camouflage gear still points to significant styling tweaks inside and out.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

The Acura Integra Type S goes on sale in June and Acura this week provided pricing information. The car is quite a bit more expensive than its corporate cousin, the Honda Civic Type R, but it comes with additional premium touches and slightly more horsepower

1970 Plymouth Barracuda Rapid Transit (photo via Mecum Auctions)

And finally, a one-off 1970 Plymouth Barracuda built for the Rapid Transit System Caravan that toured auto shows and appeared at dealerships in the early 1970s is about to come up for auction. The car has been in storage for five decades and has less than a thousand miles on the clock.