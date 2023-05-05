The 2024 Toyota Tacoma received a debut date, we learned the price of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, and Sony released a trailer for the "Gran Turismo" movie. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will debut on May 19. The automaker teased the pickup with four images depicting four different variants, including two models with a crew cab and a shorter bed and a model with a longer bed and an extended cab, which mimics today's lineup.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD spawned AT4X and AT4X AEV off-road models this week. The off-road HD pickup trucks join the rest of the AT4X lineup in the automaker's showroom later this year with spool-valve dampers, an available turbodiesel engine, and skid plates.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S will cost $51,995 when it goes on sale in June. The automaker said buyers can attempt to snag an early example by reserving one of the first 200 build slots on May 11.

We compared the Toyota Corolla GR with the Hyundai Kona N. The verdict? The Kona N has the value factor, but we'd rather have the GR Corolla in our garage because it's more dynamically gifted and has a more analog feel.

Sony Pictures released a full trailer for the upcoming "Gran Turismo" movie. It shows the plot is based on the real-life story of the Nissan GT Academy, which was a video game competition that resulted in teenagers becoming real race car drivers.