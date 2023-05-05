Toyota's top-selling Camry is about to come in for a redesign, as evidenced by a heavily camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild.

Despite sedan sales sliding over the past decade, the Camry has bucked the trend by managing annual sales of well above 300,000 units on average during that time—and that's in the U.S. alone.

As a result, Toyota is unlikely to rock the boat with its redesign for the Camry, which we should see revealed late this year or early next. Rumors point to it debuting in November at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show.

The current Camry arrived for the 2018 model year, and brought with it a new platform and three new powertrains. We can thus expect the redesigned Camry to be more of a heavy update than a true redesign.

2025 Toyota Camry spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Look for the exterior to borrow styling cues from the new 2023 Toyota Crown, which arrived last year to replace the Avalon. And according to our photographer, the interior of the prototype was also heavily camouflaged, suggesting to a new design for the dash.

The current Camry's powertrain lineup consists of a 203-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, a 208-hp hybrid with a 2.5-liter inline-4 and E-CVT, and a 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6. It's possible a turbocharged engine will be added on the redesigned model.

The redesigned Camry is expected to start sales in the first half of 2024, as a 2025 model.