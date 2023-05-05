A prototype for a redesigned Toyota Camry has been spotted. The new sedan will be more of a heavy update than a true redesign, but camouflage gear still points to significant styling tweaks inside and out.

Porsche is rumored to be working on a modern take on the 911 2.5 S/T of the 1970s, and we have fresh spy shots and video of what's likely to be a prototype. The prototype looks like the test vehicles we saw for the 911 GT3 Touring, though there are unique elements that point to this being another retro sports car in Porsche's growing Heritage Design collection.

Rimac is perhaps best known for its electric hypercars, but the Croatian company is also a supplier of EV technology to the major automakers. Now it plans to leverage its EV technology to develop battery-based energy storage systems for industry.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Toyota Camry spy shots

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots and video

Rimac ready to enter energy storage business

"Do Not Drive," BMW urges owners of older 3-Series, 5-Series

700-hp Radford Type 62-2 to tackle Pikes Peak

Ford aims to capture more EV newbies with 3-row electric SUV

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix preview

Honda Pilot vs. Acura MDX: Compare Crossover SUVs

2025 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots and video

White House: Toyota "fully committed" to electrifying US fleet