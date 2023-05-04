Two of the hottest compact performance cars available today are Hyundai's Kona N and Toyota's GR Corolla, and we've pitted them against one another in our latest comparison test. One is a high-riding urban runabout and the other an econo hatch, but the modifications made to them should put some much pricier performance cars on notice.

The Acura Integra Type S goes on sale in June and Acura has provided pricing information. The car is quite a bit more expensive than its corporate cousin, the Honda Civic Type R, but it comes with additional premium touches and slightly more horsepower.

Subaru has been spotted testing what appears to be a hotter version of the WRX. While the automaker has ruled out an STI version of its compact performance sedan, we may see a tamer version along the lines of Subaru's “tuned by STI” line.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Comparison: Hyundai Kona N versus Toyota GR Corolla

2024 Acura Integra Type S costs $51,995, starts sales in June

2024 Subaru WRX hotter variant spy shots

Honda Pilot vs. Acura MDX: Compare Crossover SUVs

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch coming with up to 215 hp

Fisker plans to bring swappable batteries to Ocean EV by 2024

2024 Toyota Tacoma reveal set for May 19

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Trax

Nürburgring now requires cars capable of at least 80 mph

CarMax: Owners trading in Civic for Model 3, Prius for Leaf