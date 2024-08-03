There's no shortage of modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens, but Poland's Carlex Design has taken a different approach from the typical testosterone-laced fare.

First spotted by The Drive, what Carlex calls the G-Vintage is a modern G-Class with a pastel-tinted retro filter. Instead of trying to look like the background vehicles in a low-budget action movie, the Carlex-tuned G-Class features a white roof and whitewall tires, with a color palette that includes options like Lime Pop, Champagne Fizz, and Raspberry Punch.

Carlex G-Vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The G-Vintage rides on "raised and widened suspension," according to the spiel on Carlex's website, with 20-inch wheels that look like enlarged versions of 1970s-era Mercedes passenger-car items. Other exterior changes include a body kit and a Mercedes hood ornament, which makes up for the fact that Carlex replaced the three-pointed star in the grille with its own logo.

The interior is upholstered in vintage leather in a variety of hues, with a distressed look not typically seen in car interiors. Carlex's website also shows a wood decking option for the cargo area.

Carlex G-Vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Interior trim that makes a G-Class feel like a literal land yacht isn't too out there for Carlex. The company's oeuvre also includes a one-off AMG G 63 called the G-Falcon with a custom roof featuring a giant engraving of the eponymous bird. It also engineered a 6x6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, among other wild upgrades for that truck, which was never sold in the U.S.

The G-Class itself gets some notable updates for the 2025 model year. An all-electric model joins the lineup, while other models downsize to inline-6 powertrains. The G 63 keeps its V-8, but adds an active anti-roll system that makes it more sure footed off-road and more comfortable on it.